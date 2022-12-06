After their excellence in the field of youth development was revealed to a global audience during the opening round of World Cup fixtures, Sheffield United have scored another eye-catching victory over the richest club on the planet.

A week after beating Newcastle in the Premier League Cup, Michael Collins’ under-21 team moved to the top of a group also containing Crystal Palace and Bristol City by claiming another win over their rivals from the North-East; this time at Whitley Park.

Twenty-four hours on from England’s slaying of Senegal in Qatar - a match which saw four players who honed their skills at United feature on the team sheets - Leo Gaxha’s first-half strike proved enough to settle the contest, with goalkeeper Callum Hiddleston producing a number of fine saves during the closing stages of the contest.

“First-half, I thought we looked comfortable,” Collins said. “We just needed to be a bit more ruthless going forward.”

Sai Sachdev, who made his senior debut earlier this season, started the contest for United. So did Nickseon Gomis, nine months after being named among the substitutes for a Championship fixture at Blackpool. Like Iliman Ndiaye, who made three appearances for Senegal in the Middle East, Gomis was born in France but is also understood to qualify for Aliou Cisse’s side. Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Aaron Ramsdale, who turned professional with United before moving on elsewhere, featured on the Three Lions’ roster when they beat the Senegalese, including Ndiaye, at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday night. Levis Pitan, a Poland youth international, was an unused substitute during the clash with Newcastle who brought on Mexico under-23 star Santiago Munoz to try and force an equaliser. The hosts are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Finlay Potter, the United captain, made an important block as his colleagues came under pressure in difficult conditions. Although Sachdev and Gaxha both shot wide as the match unfolded in extremely challenging conditions, United were indebted to Hiddleston following his superb intervention moments before the final whistle.

“Second-half, we weren’t as good as we can be with the ball and probably did more defending that we’d have liked,” Collins admitted. “That said, they dug in well and Cal makes an outstanding double save at the end.”

Santiago Muñoz, the Mexico under-23 international, came on for Newcastle but Sheffield United still won: Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

