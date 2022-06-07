Sheffield United: Why Chris Basham is inspired by old-boy Phil Jagielka as he aims to prolong career

Basham, who turns 34 next month, signed a new two-year contract at United before the end of last season, which ended in the disappointment of a play-off semi-final defeat on penalties at Nottingham Forest.

The deal will take marauding centre-back Basham to 36 and despite his advancing years, he remains one of the fittest players at Bramall Lane. After arriving in 2014, it will also complete 10 years in South Yorkshire for Basham – who is in no rush to hang up his boots just yet and seemingly taking inspiration from Jagielka, who has signed a deal to stay at Stoke City initially until January next year.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I sat down with the manager and spoke about staying here for 10 years and then deciding what I want to do,” Basham said, when asked if he has any plans to move into coaching when he eventually does retire.

“I think I’ll always have an opportunity here but if I’m still going, who knows?

“Jags is still outperforming every other centre-back in the Championship at his age. And if he can do it, why can’t I?”

Phil Jagielka and Chris Basham during their time together at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage