Sheffield United: Why Chris Basham is inspired by old-boy Phil Jagielka as he aims to prolong career

Chris Basham, the Sheffield United defender, has set his sights on emulating the longevity of his former Bramall Lane teammate Phil Jagielka - who looks set to continue playing Championship football past his 40th birthday.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 5:00 am

Basham, who turns 34 next month, signed a new two-year contract at United before the end of last season, which ended in the disappointment of a play-off semi-final defeat on penalties at Nottingham Forest.

The deal will take marauding centre-back Basham to 36 and despite his advancing years, he remains one of the fittest players at Bramall Lane. After arriving in 2014, it will also complete 10 years in South Yorkshire for Basham – who is in no rush to hang up his boots just yet and seemingly taking inspiration from Jagielka, who has signed a deal to stay at Stoke City initially until January next year.

“I sat down with the manager and spoke about staying here for 10 years and then deciding what I want to do,” Basham said, when asked if he has any plans to move into coaching when he eventually does retire.

“I think I’ll always have an opportunity here but if I’m still going, who knows?

“Jags is still outperforming every other centre-back in the Championship at his age. And if he can do it, why can’t I?”

Phil Jagielka and Chris Basham during their time together at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Jagielka, who had two spells at Bramall Lane, came up against his old club twice last season, for both Derby County and Stoke, and played 41 games in all – taking his career club total to almost 750 after coming through the ranks at United in the early 2000s.

