Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White (left) celebrates scoring the Blades' fourth goal against Middlesbrough: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough player ratings: Rare perfect 10 for Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White in Boro rout

Sheffield United moved up to fifth in the Championship table after a 4-1 routing of Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane tonight.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:06 pm

The Blades went two ahead with quickfire goals from Sander Berge and Billy Sharp in the first half, with Jack Robinson and the superb Morgan Gibbs-White on target in the second.

Boro got on the scoresheet through Folarin Balogun, after a rare slip from Wes Foderingham, but United were full value for a rousing victory against a serious promotion rival – managed by their old boss Chris Wilder, who was given a good reception on his return to his boyhood club ahead of kick-off.

But who was United’s man of the match? Click through our photo gallery to see our man’s ratings – including a VERY rare perfect 10 …

1. Wes Foderingham 5

Had a moment to forget for Boro's opening goal as he slipped when kicking and presented an easy chance to the former Blades target Balogun to score. Solid otherwise

2. Ben Osborn 7

Handed a start at right wing-back to add to the collection of positions he has played for the Blades, Osborn's performance was one of typical tenacity and no shortage of quality either. A player well worth offering another contract

3. Ben Davies 7

Another player out of position on the right of defence, you wouldn't know if you didn't watch United regularly. Just looks a class act

4. John Egan 7

Defensively sound all evening and picked up an assist with an intelligent header back across goal for Robinson to volley home.

