Enda Stevens’ wealth of experience at Sheffield United proved key in his move to Stoke City, after being unveiled at the Bet365 Stadium earlier today. As The Star reported yesterday City were confident of winning the race for the Republic of Ireland international after he was convinced by boss Alex Neil’s plans, and subsequently signed a 12-month contract.

Stevens will link up with his new teammates ahead of their pre-season clash with David McGoldrick’s Notts County this weekend, before travelling to Spain for a training camp on the Costa Blanca.

Twice a promotion winner to the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane, Stevens suffered an injury-hit campaign last season but will be looking to make up for lost time under the Potters, who finished 16th last season.

“Enda is a really strong addition to the squad. He brings the mentality of a serial winner – especially within the Championship – and we see his character and experiences as beneficial to the culture within the dressing room,” Stoke technical director Ricky Martin said.

“He knows the standards required to succeed in the Championship and in recent seasons has shown his ability to perform in the Premier League and at international level too, which is pedigree we need within the squad.

“To be able to recruit a player of Enda’s calibre is a good start to our recruitment this summer and we look forward to seeing the positive influence he has on his teammates, both those already within our squad and those that follow him into the club in the coming weeks.”

Stevens, who spent six seasons as a Blade, added: “I am delighted to be here and really excited to work with the gaffer and the boys this week before heading out to Spain for the training camp. It feels like the club is at the start of an ambitious project and I see another chance to be successful.

“Stoke City is a club of strong stature and, if we can play in a similar way to the Alex Neil teams I’ve come up against in the past, I have a belief that we can be really competitive in the Championship this season.”

