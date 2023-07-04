News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Sheffield United sanction another transfer as highly-rated midfielder moves on

Midfielder follows fellow academy graduate Eastwood out of Bramall Lane exit door

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST

Sheffield United have sanctioned the exit of another graduate of their academy after allowing midfielder Zak Brunt to join National League side Barnet on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old made two senior appearances for United, both in the League Cup, and spent last season at Boreham Wood, helping them into the National League play-offs. Barnet have paid an undisclosed fee for the midfielder, with United understood to have protected their interests with a sell-on clause in the deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United confirm key new addition as ex-Cardiff man joins coaching staff

Most Popular

Barnet boss Dean Brennan said: “I’m delighted to get Zak over the line. He is a young, talented and hungry attacking midfielder. He had a great season on loan at Boreham Wood and brings even more speed and quality to our squad.”

Brunt added: “I spoke to Connor Smith and the gaffer. He told me his plans and how he thought I would fit into the system; I just wanted to get the deal done.”

Long-serving United man makes transfer move after 16 years at Lane

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brunt was born just down the road from Bramall Lane, in Chesterfield, but his route to the Blades squad was less straightforward, with time spent at Aston Villa and Manchester City before a move to Atletico Madrid led to a year out of the game because of an administrative error.

At six years old he won a skills title at Manchester United’s Soccer School but the dream was to play at Bramall Lane in front of a packed house. It didn’t quite materialise, his two League Cup appearances coming in EFL Cup wins over Carlisle United and Derby County, but United’s promotion to the Premier League only made the gap to the first-team even bigger and Brunt will back himself to make his way back into the Football League after moving to The Hive.

United, who will face Girona in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Manchester on July 26 (1pm), earlier allowed goalkeeper Jake Eastwood to join Grimsby Town in a permanent deal, ending his 16-year association with the Blades.

United’s sister club facing race against time amid financial crisis

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United promotion hero set for Stoke move after Alex Neil sales pitch

Blades Accounts: £40m loans, £8k a day interest, £1.5m to United World

Related topics:Zak Brunt