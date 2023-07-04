Sheffield United have sanctioned the exit of another graduate of their academy after allowing midfielder Zak Brunt to join National League side Barnet on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old made two senior appearances for United, both in the League Cup, and spent last season at Boreham Wood, helping them into the National League play-offs. Barnet have paid an undisclosed fee for the midfielder, with United understood to have protected their interests with a sell-on clause in the deal.

Barnet boss Dean Brennan said: “I’m delighted to get Zak over the line. He is a young, talented and hungry attacking midfielder. He had a great season on loan at Boreham Wood and brings even more speed and quality to our squad.”

Brunt added: “I spoke to Connor Smith and the gaffer. He told me his plans and how he thought I would fit into the system; I just wanted to get the deal done.”

Brunt was born just down the road from Bramall Lane, in Chesterfield, but his route to the Blades squad was less straightforward, with time spent at Aston Villa and Manchester City before a move to Atletico Madrid led to a year out of the game because of an administrative error.

At six years old he won a skills title at Manchester United’s Soccer School but the dream was to play at Bramall Lane in front of a packed house. It didn’t quite materialise, his two League Cup appearances coming in EFL Cup wins over Carlisle United and Derby County, but United’s promotion to the Premier League only made the gap to the first-team even bigger and Brunt will back himself to make his way back into the Football League after moving to The Hive.

United, who will face Girona in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Manchester on July 26 (1pm), earlier allowed goalkeeper Jake Eastwood to join Grimsby Town in a permanent deal, ending his 16-year association with the Blades.

