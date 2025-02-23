Sheffield United pay tribute to former chairman Reg Brealey after sad passing confirmed aged 86
Sheffield United have paid tribute to their former chairman and owner Reg Brealey after his passing was confirmed at the age of 86. Brealey played his part in the revival of the Blades after they dropped into the old fourth division and appointed Dave Bassett as the club’s new manager in 1988, to great success.
Initially based in Lincolnshire, Brealey served as United’s chairman until 1991 and then returned for a spell in charge shortly after. He was influential in building the south stand at Bramall Lane and was fondly remembered by many who worked with him in South Yorkshire.
“Reg was responsible for the completion of the South Stand, giving Bramall Lane an important start in the modernisation of the ground,” a United statement read. Facilities such as the Social Club, executive lounge, club shop and ticketing office were to become invaluable both in terms of cashflow and customer experience, all on one site.
“The vision and plans for the Bramall Lane Centre development would have given the city one of the best stadiums of its time in the country, but planning permission was sadly refused and an opportunity missed.
“Years later Brealey's appointment of manager Dave Bassett heralded further success on the field and, as chair, Reg eventually presided over four promotions and two relegations, leaving in 1991. He served for a short spell two years later.
“Management, players and backroom staff remember a kind, genuine family man who loved the club and genuinely cared how people were treated. He was refreshingly progressive and did his best for the Blades despite encountering some trying times.
Sheffield United sends sympathy and support to the Brealey family at this sad time. We won't forget that Reg stepped in at the time we needed it most and delivered back our self-respect.”
