Oli McBurnie has reminded Sheffield United’s supporters of the part they can play in their side’s quest for success in both league and cup this season – imploring: “Just be there with us.”

With around six weeks left of the campaign, United are still fighting on two fronts – going into April second in the Championship table and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Although their hopes of reaching a first final since 1936 were dealt a significant blow after being paired with favourites Manchester City at Wembley, they are three points ahead of nearest promotion rivals Middlesbrough and also have a chance to extend their lead further with a game in hand.

United have sold out their allocation for this weekend’s trip to fellow promotion hopefuls Norwich City, with four of their next five games after that being played at Bramall Lane.

Over the international break, which curiously saw him overlooked for a Scotland call-up despite 13 goals so far this season, McBurnie appeared on the latest latest episode of the BBC’s Blades Heaven pod and was asked for his message to Blades fans ahead of a potentially huge end-of-season period.

And McBurnie said: “Just be there with us. Give us that extra five per cent In some games, we might not start ‘at it’ and we might need you. We might go a goal down and we might need you to intimidate the opposition players, or even us, into playing well.

“When you have the home fans behind you, it is a tough place to play as an opposition player. Even the away fans this year have been unbelievable, wherever we’ve gone.

Jayden Bogle and Oliver McBurnie clap Sheffield United's supporters: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We’ve got a month to decide what happens this year and if you’re with us there, we will do it for them. One hundred per cent.”

