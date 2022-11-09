The Norwegian international has been missing since damaging knee ligaments in the home defeat to QPR back in October and is expected back after the World Cup break, which begins after this weekend's trip to Cardiff City.

"I'm getting better and better now thankfully, and my sole focus is on returning to action as soon as possible," Berge told United's matchday programme. “It is always a blow and there is never a good time to be out injured but I'm getting stronger now and in some ways the World Cup break that is coming up is at an ideal time for me because it means I'm not missing so many games and I'm hoping to be back to help the lads as soon as possible.

"It was frustrating and disappointing to have picked up the injury, but I always try and remain positive about the situation and come into work every day with the goal of returning to help the team. I can focus only on United with Norway not in the World Cup so that has helped in a sense."

Berge says that returning to action "is all I'm thinking about every day" as he looks to come back and boost United's promotion push. "I just want to be out there playing a big part again and I do whatever I can every day to push myself forward and meet the goals in my rehab," United's former record signing added.

"I want to make a positive impact from the first moment I return because when you are on the sidelines and not able to entertain the supporters, it makes you realise how lucky you are to be a footballer and how much happiness you can bring those who follow the club you are representing. I'll never take anything for granted in my life because you know it can be taken away and from me. I play every game like it is a big game because when you aren't playing it is tough.

"The fans have always been right behind me and are very much behind the manager and the rest of the players, which is so important if you are going to be successful together. I still remember my debut at Crystal Palace like it was only yesterday and the reception I received at the end of that victory.

"The support here has always been there through thick and thin as they say and it has been simply amazing so I know in my own mind the fans will always be here for me and this team, but right now it is about the team needing their back heading into the break.

