Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie was spotted wearing a protective boot around his damaged ankle after last night’s defeat to Rotherham United – and one of his teammates has also been seen in a similar piece of equipment after limping off against the Millers.

John Fleck, the Scottish international who has only recently come back from a broken leg and has been carrying a groin issue, managed just 19 minutes of United’s defeat to their South Yorkshire rivals before going down and receiving treatment on his calf.

Manchester City loanee James McAtee, himself only just returning from an injury absence after taking a knock in a horror tackle at Bristol City, was immediately summoned from the bench and thrown on in Fleck’s place – before being taken off himself later in the game.

Fleck was seen today with a protective boot around his calf and although manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted he wasn’t sure how serious the injury was, Fleck must now surely be a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City.

That game, thankfully for United’s walking wounded, is their last game before the World Cup break, where they can work hard to get some of their injured players fit ahead of their first game back, against Huddersfield Town.

