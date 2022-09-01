Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward joined United from Preston after their promotion to the Premier League, but moved on in a swap deal for Oliver Burke and initially impressed at the Hawthorns.

But he is set to join Cardiff City, to free up vital funds and wages for former Blades chief Steve Bruce to use elsewhere ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

"It looks as if he's on his way,” Bruce said of Robinson. “Cardiff, I think is the one that's agreed the fee.

"We always knew we had to balance the books. I wish him the best of luck if that happens.

“It hasn't gone so well of late for Robbo these past few weeks, but I wish him the best of luck – he's a really smashing lad and a great pro."

Robinson scored 17 times in 85 games for Albion and could face his former club in November when United travel to the Cardiff City Stadium.