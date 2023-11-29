Sander Berge will this weekend take on his former Sheffield United team mates for the first time since signing for Burnley in the summer

Sander Berge of Burnley runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Declan Rice of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

In the summer Paul Heckingbottom was hoping that Sander Berge would be one of the Sheffield United boss' key man for the Blades' return to the Premier League. Alas, in a bid to balance the books, with concerns that the Norway international could leave on a free transfer next season, United's bean counters made the decision to cash in.

Berge wasn't going to be signing a new deal anytime soon and was open to leaving for pastures new, however Heckingbottom felt he could still have a talented players in his ranks, maintaining 100% commitment to the team and to the challenge ahead.

The 25-year-old's departure was a blow, though where he ended up was something of a surprise, given the likelihood of Burnley fighting it out at the bottom of the table. Indeed this weekend, the two sides meet for th first time since Berge's departure, with the Clarets rock bottom, though just a point behind United wo are two places above them in 18th place in the table.

But how has Berge been getting on since his switch to Turf Moor. The Star asked Matt Scrafton from our sister publication Burnley Express for the inside track on the ealy stages of the former Blade's time under Vincent Kompany.

How did Burnley fans feel about the signing initially?

There was a lot of excitement and rightfully so. To nab one of the best players of a side that had won promotion alongside Burnley was seen as a real coup. Clarets fans had obviously seen a lot of Berge during his time at Sheffield United and his capture was seen as getting one over one of their potential relegation rivals.

How has he been playing generally?

He started off slowly, but that was mirrored by the team’s performances and wasn’t necessarily a reflection of his ability per se. Of his own admission, it took some getting used to Vincent Kompany’s methods but for the last month or so, he’s arguably been Burnley’s best player. Burnley made 15 signings in the summer and it’s fair to say not many have had a positive impact so far, but Berge is certainly up there among the most impressive performers.

What have you seen to be his main attributes in a Burnley shirt?

He’s been moved about a bit and has played alongside a few different partners in midfield, which probably didn’t help during the opening stages of the season. But Burnley have finally found some consistency with their team selections in recent weeks and that’s helped, with Berge playing well alongside Josh Brownhill. Brownhill is perhaps a bit more cautious, which has given Berge licence to plough forward with his driving runs. He’s technically sound as well, which is obviously a key trait to have playing for a Kompany side. Burnley aren’t the tallest team either, so his height and physicality has also come in handy defending set pieces.

Has he had as much impact on games as you would have hoped?

Yes, as touched upon before he’s been one of the standout players so far this season. He’s only scored once, which came in a Carabao Cup game against Salford, so perhaps that’s something he can improve upon. But generally he’s done well. He’s featured in all 13 league games this season, so he’s clearly someone Kompany rates.

Is it felt that the signing was money well spent?

He’s playing regularly and is one of the first names on the teamsheet at the moment, so you’d have to say yes. Of the 15 summer signings, only James Trafford, Dara O’Shea, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni have had similar game time. I’d suggest Berge and Koleosho have been the standout purchases so far.

Do you feel that he is a 'Premier League player'?