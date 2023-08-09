Sheffield United chief explains Sander Berge departure as Burnley transfer announced

Sheffield United have confirmed the departure of Sander Berge to their Premier League rivals Burnley, on the eve of the new season which kicks off this weekend. Berge was in the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane and follows star man Iliman Ndiaye out the door in another transfer blow for boss Paul Heckingbottom.

United could not persuade the Norwegian to sign a new contract at Bramall Lane and consequently “reluctantly accepted Burnley’s latest, undisclosed, bid”, according to a club statement this evening.

“We did not want to lose Sander, particularly this close to the start of the Premier League season, but after the player expressed a strong interest to leave, we spoke to Burnley to get the best possible deal for Sheffield United,” said Blades chief executive, Stephen Bettis.

“Since his arrival at the club, Sander has been a popular member of the squad and it was hoped he would once again shine at Bramall Lane in the Premier League. Unfortunately, along with his representatives, he has opted to move to Burnley and we would like to place on record our thanks for his service over the past three and a half years.”

Speaking to Talksport recently, Heckingbottom has already admitted he is “hugely disappointed” by Berge’s departure. “The timing of it, and the fact he’s going,” he added. “In my mind I’d prepared for both [Berge and Ndiaye] a long time ago and drawn up plans and presented them to the club, saying this is what needs to happen.

“The problem is that when you leave it this long, everything’s changed in terms of your targets so that’s always been moving. The club have been told, they know who we want to bring in and the sooner we do it, the better.”