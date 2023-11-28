News you can trust since 1887
Dad of Blade, Thailand, £400,000 'debts' - Sheffield United's team from 2009 play-off final v Burnley

Sheffield United face Burnley at Turf Moor this weekend, 14 years on from the sides meeting in the 2009 play-off final

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 28th Nov 2023, 18:04 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 18:07 GMT

When Sheffield United face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday it will be more than 14 years since their battle in the 2009 play-off final, at a boiling-hot Wembley. Wade Elliott's stunning strike settled the game, sealing the Clarets' place in the Premier League and condemning the Blades to another season in the Championship.

United's starting XI, subs and manager have enjoyed varied lives and careers since, with some moving on to grace the Premier League and other dropping down to amateur football before hanging up their boots. One is still a regular for England while another owes an alleged £400,000 to fellow former pros over failed investments. Here's what happened to the class of 2009 in the years since...

1. Paddy Kenny

Completed a nine-month drug ban before United cashed in and sold him to QPR, who he helped into the Premier League. Now runs his own vehicle transport business and recently left his post as joint manager of ninth-tier Goole AFC to focus on family commitments

2. Kyle Walker

Really came of age under the Wembley arch and could have won a penalty if his appeals had not been turned down by Mike Dean. Was sold to Spurs before signing for Manchester City in what was then a world-record deal for a defender, at £53m, and is still going strong for club and country

3. Chris Morgan

United's skipper on the day couldn't get his hands on the trophy and lead the Blades back into the Premier League. Morgan was forced into retirement through injury in July 2012. Now works as an agent

4. Matt Kilgallon

Joined United from Leeds when the Blades were in the Premier League, and played for Sunderland after leaving the Lane. Later had spells in Scotland and India, before joining Northern Premier League side Buxton in 2020. A year later he hung up his boots for good and became an agent. Good friends with Oli McBurnie

