Oli McBurnie has reassured Sheffield United supporters that the Blades will put their Bournemouth display last weekend "in the past" and look to bounce back at Burnley on Saturday - but accepts that actions are more important than words.

United urgently need a reaction against another of their relegation rivals after their passive performance in defeat to the Cherries at Bramall Lane. The margin of victory could have been far higher for the hosts, who were worthy winners, while the Blades had two shots on target - both coming in the final minutes of the game. Substitute Will Osula forced a save from Neto before fellow replacement McBurnie netted a late consolation header, with the game already long out of their grasp.

All eyes will now be on how United bounce back against a club struggling in their own right. Burnley are bottom of the table and have lost their last seven games in all competitions, as well as all seven of their home games in the league since they returned to the top-flight. But they can leapfrog United in the table with victory and McBurnie says he and his teammates "need to look at ourselves" to come up with a solution.

"No one else is going to help us; no one’s going to make it easy for us," McBurnie admitted. "We're the boys out there on the pitch and it’s down to us. The performance levels from the boys were nowhere near what we needed them to be and only we can sort it.

"We’ll do the analysis and look back at it, I'm sure the gaffer will say a few hard truths that need to be heard and probably what we need. We've got a big game next week and we've just got to put everything in the past, and make sure we perform nowhere near how we performed today."

McBurnie, who returned to the side after a month out with a groin issue, is now in contention to start at Turf Moor in a game that has been tagged by many supporters as a "must-win" in the context of United's season. "Like the gaffer says, it's out own kind of mini-league and these are the games we need to be picking up points from," the Scottish international added.