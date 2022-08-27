Luton Town boss's verdict on "outstanding" Sheffield United after Kenilworth Road draw
Nathan Jones, the Luton Town manager, described Sheffield United as “outstanding” after last night’s 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.
Jones’ Hatters looked on course for victory against the table-topping Blades after leading through Carlton Morris’ 10th minute header, before Oli McBurnie volleyed home his first league goal since December 2020 to earn a point on the road for Paul Heckingbottom’s men.
Kenilworth Road is a notoriously tough place to go, with the home crowd right behind Jones’ men and United, despite being below par in the first half on the ball, stood up to the physical test well.
And Jones said: "I thought it was a really good Championship game.
"They're a top side, have really good players for the level, they're outstanding. I'm not talking about budgets or anything, I'm talking about players they've got.
"But I thought we were brilliant, I really did. We go toe-to-toe, we were aggressive against them, I thought first half we were outstanding. But for a seven-minute period after half-time, I thought we deserved to win the game.
"Even then, when we were rocked and had that disappointment, we came back, put balls in their box and they had to defend for their lives tonight not to concede a second.
"I thought our front two were superb tonight too, as that's a good back three. I'm proud of my team for that.
"We're really disappointed with the goal as there's an offside in the build-up, which is poor - really, really poor - but that's what happens."