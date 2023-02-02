Sander Berge Sheffield United stance revealed after Newcastle, Fulham interest warded off

Sander Berge is "delighted" to still be a Sheffield United player after the transfer window closed, boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, after acknowledging the Norwegian and his teammate Iliman Ndiaye "could have been sold" during the January window.

Berge was widely expected to leave Bramall Lane on deadline day, after Heckingbottom revealed he had been asked not to include the £22m former record signing in his squad which travelled to Wrexham in the FA Cup on Sunday.

United's hierarchy were involved in discussions with top-flight clubs over potentially selling Berge to ease the club's financial issues and exit the transfer embargo, imposed by the EFL earlier that month over unpaid transfer debts.

But in the end, Berge stayed after a deadline-day U-turn and Ndiaye also remained at Bramall Lane, with United rejecting an offer of £25m plus add-ons from Premier League strugglers Everton for the Senegal international late in the transfer window.

"I said all along, at Wrexham, that Sander wasn't there, because there was speculation. The club was protecting that asset," Heckingbottom said this afternoon ahead of this weekend's South Yorkshire derby at Rotherham United.

"I did say there were no guarantees. I was still hopeful he wouldn't go.

Sander Berge in action for Sheffield United: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

"Sander is delighted he is still here. In a difficult situation, we have got the best of it. I am pleased and grateful we have kept the players.

"There was interest and bids and I know they could have been sold, but they weren't."

Heckingbottom revealed he found out on deadline day that he would have both men until at least the end of the season; by which time United hope to have regained their place in the Premier League. They make the short trip to the New York Stadium effectively 13 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.

"Listen, there are issues that need resolving," Heckingbottom continued. "I have got what I wanted in terms of [Berge and Ndiaye's futures] but there were no guarantees.

"We found ourselves in an embargo and when Reda [Khadra] left, we would have liked a replacement. But we haven't got one.