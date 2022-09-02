Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berge, United's former record signing, was heavily linked with a move away over the summer after the Blades' failed promotion bid last season.

But despite interest from the Premier League and abroad, with Club Brugge most keen on prising him away from Bramall Lane, he remained at Bramall Lane past last night's 11pm deadline for UK clubs.

In theory, Brugge could return with an offer considering their window doesn't close until September 6. But the deadline to register players for the Champions League passes at midnight tonight and with Brugge showing no appetite to meet United's valuation of Berge throughout the summer, it would be some U-turn from officials at the Jan Breydel Stadium to do so at this stage.

Speaking this afternoon, just over 12 hours after the window closed, Heckingbottom said there had been "lots of conversations" on deadline day, "and not just with Brugge".

"Some really good Premier League clubs were discussing Sander's name, but no-one could get to the number," the United manager added.

"We're pleased. I think it's a reflection when big clubs in the Premier League are discussing Sander.

"That's where he should be wanting to play after us. That's my personal opinion.

"I am pleased for Sander, he's getting that recognition because for me that should aim to be his next step. Playing in the Premier League and in Europe. He could go elsewhere afterwards.

"The discussions were there. Lots of discussions and the phones were red hot. But it never got to where anyone could get to that number. Significant interest but nothing to make us do anything.

"The clubs were a great reflection on Sander but fortunately he's still here."

Acknowledging with a wry smile that a deal "could still happen", Heckingbottom added: "They know what it takes and Sander understands that. He's got his head around it and we can't do the business to replace him.

"From my point of view it's been a good window. We kept hold of Sander, and Sander's happy.

"Credit to the board for fending off that and we sit here in a decent position.

"Without talking too much, because it should stay between me and Sander, I can't praise him enough in how he's behaved and his performances reflect how committed he is.

"I don't expect anything else because we're good with players and I expect that back but it can be difficult. But Sander's been so respectful of the club and fans and his teammates and that's a massive reflection on him as a person, not just a footballer.

"His best attributes are what he's like as a bloke and that's a credit to him."

United were linked with Ismael Kone as Berge's replacement, but declined to push the button on his signing when it became clear that Berge would not be moving ahead of the UK deadline.

"We can't do anything. Our deadline was last night, and that's passed," Heckingbottom added.