Sheffield United net a fee and sell-on clause as defender returns to former club

Sheffield United received an undisclosed fee and negotiated a sell-on clause from the deal that took defender Kacper Lopata to Southend United before last night’s transfer deadline.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:15 am

Lopata, a highly-rated defender, impressed for the Blades’ first team in two EFL Cup appearances last season but has not played for United since, spending most of last season on loan with the Shrimpers in the National League.

He didn’t feature for the Blades in pre-season after returning to Bramall Lane in the summer, with reports in Essex suggesting United would not let him out on loan again unless he signed a new contract – which the 20-year-old was seemingly reluctant to do.

United sanctioned his permanent exit back to Southend, with United negotiating a sell-on clause into the deal which will net them an undisclosed fee.

The deal was agreed ahead of last night’s 11pm deadline, as The Star reported yesterday, and officially confirmed by both clubs this morning.

He was the second youngster to leave Bramall Lane on deadline day, with 19-year-old striker Will Osula joining Derby County on loan for the remainder of the season.

Kacper Lopata of Sheffield United is returning to Southend United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
