The Denmark youth international sealed the switch this evening and will spend the rest of the campaign at Pride Park, with United including a January recall clause in the deal.

Interim boss Liam Rosenior revealed earlier that Derby have been tracking Osula for some time, with a host of other clubs also interested in securing his services once United gave the green light for him to leave on loan.

And the 19-year-old said: “A lot of different things have been going on so it’s good to be here.

“First-team minutes and game time are important to me at this stage of my career and Derby felt good. It’s a big club, the manager had a good plan for me and it feels like the right choice.

“It’s good to know other young players have gone into the first team and done well here. The Derby fans can expect me to be fast and quick and direct and create stuff. And my job is to provide goals so hopefully I can provide that. I’m fit and ready to go.”

