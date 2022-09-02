Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sander Berge’s future dominated the news agenda for most of the day, as it has for most of the transfer window, with the added extras of a move for Ismael Kone being lined up and talk of Callum Styles of Barnsley emerging as another target.

In the end, none of that happened and although United aren’t out of the woods completely with Berge yet – Club Brugge, his biggest suitors, have until September 6 to trigger his buyout clause, although the Champions League deadline is midnight tonight – the fact his replacement Kone didn’t arrive ahead of last night’s UK deadline is the biggest indication yet that Berge will be a Blade – until the fun starts again in January, of course.

After the drama of him leaving spread across news wires and social media feeds – sparked, it seems, by an incorrect report online that a deal had been agreed with Brugge – the arrival of 11.01pm without the departure of United’s star man capped a superb transfer window for United.

Asked to rate it out of 10 on Twitter, not many gave it less than full marks and others went further. “Barring a catastrophe [today, ahead of the CL deadline],” Tim Atkinson wrote, with a hint of pessimism that following United can give you, “this has been the best ever transfer window in our modern history.”

It's a subjective thing, of course, but it’s also difficult to argue. United are surely without doubt stronger coming out of the window than when they went into it.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United is surely the bargain of the transfer window: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Iliman Ndiaye stepping up to show he is capable of replacing Morgan Gibbs-White’s impact. Loanees Reda Khadra, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle showing exciting glimpses. Anel Ahmedhodžić acting like a frustrated forward, with three goals and an assist in five games. From centre-half.

If there was a bigger bargain amongst the entire Championship than the Bosnian for £3m, I’m yet to see it and with Adam Davies and Ciaran Clark, both sidelined with unfortunate injuries, strengthening key positions, United are undoubtedly a ‘winner’ in this transfer window.

Elsewhere in the division, Burnley have caught the eye with their impressive social media signing announcements as much as their strengthening, which was much needed after their post-relegation exodus.

Sander Berge remained at Sheffield United beyond a window that also saw James McAtee arrive from Manchester City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Cardiff have gone on a Forest-style rampage, signing 18 players this window, while United’s opponents this weekend Hull splashed the cash on deadline day to strengthen their resources.

Chris Wilder’s transfer business at Middlesbrough looks particularly astute, with experienced heads such as Alex Mowatt, Darragh Lenihan and Matt Clarke coming in, and Reading have strengthened astutely with the additions of Shane Long and former United target Jeff Hendrick.

Amongst the biggest winners could be Watford in terms of keeping hold of two star men in Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, with both expected to leave.