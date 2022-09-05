Sheffield United supporters show off brilliant new Iliman Ndiaye chant at Hull – these are the full lyrics
While many players in modern-day football are hailed with terrace songs based on the same old tunes, there are occasionally chants that come out of the blue with a bit of originality about them.
Sander Berge’s anthem, to the tune of She’s Electric by Oasis, reverberated around the MKM Stadium yesterday after he scored in Sheffield United’s 2-0 victory over Hull.
On the same ground a few years ago, a clever variation of the Heartbeat theme tune paid tribute to Enda Stevens. And yesterday, for what seemed like the entirety of the nine minutes of added time at the end of the game, the boisterous United away end hailed Iliman Ndiaye with another excellent song.
Set to the tune of Manfred Mann’s Do Wah Diddy Diddy, released in 1964, the song goes…
Do wah diddy diddy dum diddy do,
Going past defenders, scoring one or two,
He looks good (looks good), He looks fine (looks fine),
Iliman’s on my mind, and he wears the 29…
Wilder's comments over Owls show Blades bond is still strong
The tune has reportedly been used before by Liverpool fans to pay tribute to Daniel Sturridge, but United’s streamlined version has certainly caught on judging by how loud it was sung in the away end at Hull, having been doing the rounds in pubs for a few weeks.
Ndiaye already had a catchy terrace song, to the tune of ‘She’ll be coming round the mountain’, sung vociferously by the Blades faithful whenever the talented Senegalese international shines on the pitch – which is happening increasingly often this season, as he looks to fill the attacking void left by Morgan Gibbs-White when he returned to Wolves in the summer.