Sheffield United: The story of Wes Foderingham's Hull City wonder-save as 'keeper takes plaudits

With the Blades leading 1-0 through Oli McBurnie’s opener, the game’s possible turning point arrived when a short corner routine went badly wrong for United and Óscar Estupiñán, who had scored seven goals in his last five games, was sent through one-on-one.

With defender Max Lowe haring back to help, the Columbian international delayed his shot while Foderingham stood tall and the United goalkeeper blocked the first effort, before getting up and across to deflect the second behind and deny Estupiñán a simple tap-in.

Despite the blow of losing Lowe to a hamstring injury in that move, United went on to win 2-0 as Sander Berge added a second goal and Foderingham was otherwise troubled as the Blades returned to the top of the formative Championship table.

“He had a lot of time to make his mind up which can sometimes make it difficult for the centre-forward,” Foderingham said of his magic moment.

“I just tried to delay him as much as possible and give Lowey time to get back. I didn't realise he'd done his hamstring at the time.

“The longer he [Estupiñán] takes to make up his mind, the easier it becomes for me. I just tried to hold my position and try and make the save which thankfully I did.

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United warms up before his wonder-save at Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The first one, you wait for him and get in a position to make the block and you don't know where it's going to bounce. I saw it, tried to get across and tried to make the block.

“You know the save has significance. Without blowing my own trumpet, it's a different game if that goal goes in at that moment in time. I'll take the plaudits with saves like that, because there's times this season I haven't had much to do because the boys have been making my life easy.”