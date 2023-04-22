News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
8 hours ago Watch the goals as Wednesday turn things around to keep hope alive
10 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
11 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
12 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
13 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89

‘Need to be better’ - Sheffield United boss takes “big lessons” from Man City defeat

Blades boss’s reaction after City run out 3-0 winners to book FA Cup final spot

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 20:10 BST

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes his side can learn “big lessons” from their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City this afternoon after a day tinged with frustration at Wembley.

United gave a good defensive account of themselves against the treble-chasers and could have gone ahead inside the first two minutes, but Iliman Ndiaye saw a glorious chance spurned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Missed chance, held his own: Blades player ratings from Man City semi

Most Popular

The Blades almost held out until half-time before falling behind just minutes before the break, after Daniel Jebbison fouled Bernardo Silva and allowed Riyad Mahrez to score the first of his three goals from the penalty spot.

Poor defending from Max Lowe helped Mahrez net a second before the Algerian sealed his third from Jack Grealish’s cross to send his side to Wembley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I saw a team going right to the end, as we expect,” Heckingbottom said. “I can’t get away from we gave City two goals, that’s the frustration.

Watch United fans belt out emotional ‘Greasy Chip Butty’ at Wembley

“There were big lessons from that game. If we get to where we want to be, that’s the benchmark. We need to understand that everyone, myself included, to a man, need to be better in how we prepare, how we play and then how we execute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We didn’t score when we had the first two chances, which is critical against the best, and we knew we’d have to be disciplined in moments where we had to suffer without the ball.

“But within that we can still get an element of control, which we did, and to concede the penalty is poor on our part. The second is probably the most frustrating because it’s an uphill battle then.”

United transfer arrangement details emerge after EFL embargo lifted