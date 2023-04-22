Missed chance, held his own: Sheffield United player ratings gallery from Man City semi

Sheffield United's FA Cup adventure came to a brave end at Wembley this afternoon against Premier League giants Manchester City.
United defended superbly and were well in the game until the stroke of half-time when a penalty gave Riyad Mahrez the chance to put his side ahead.
The Algerian added two further goals in the second half as City booked their place in the final courtesy of a 3-0 win, but it was a day United – and their fans – could be proud of.
Here's how we rated United’s players at Wembley ...
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (L) celebrates scoring the team's second goal against Sheffield United (GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. Wes Foderingham 6
Sounds strange to say but the three goals aside, it was a comfortable afternoon for Foderingham, back in the side in place of Adam Davies in one of three Blades changes. He made a smart save to turn behind Alvarez's effort from outside the area - which was City's best and only real chance until their penalty on the stroke of half-time and was a save you'd back him to make. Otherwise untroubled Photo: Darren Staples
3. George Baldock 8
Faced one of the toughest tests of all United players against Grealish down the City left and coped superbly, giving the England man little change all afternoon. Got in behind the City defence from United's first attack before some textbook Furious George in the first half as he left Gomez on the turf with a slightly late challenge. Showed on this display that he can more than hold his own at the highest level, which bodes well for next season Photo: Nick Potts
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Dominant in the air and did not look out of place on the ground either against the formidable forward line of City. Didn't get much chance to venture forward, understandably, but was neat and tidy on the ball when he had to be. Made way with 15 minutes to go for Basham as United switched to a back four Photo: Darren Staples