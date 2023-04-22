Missed chance, held his own: Sheffield United player ratings gallery from Man City semi

3 . George Baldock 8

Faced one of the toughest tests of all United players against Grealish down the City left and coped superbly, giving the England man little change all afternoon. Got in behind the City defence from United's first attack before some textbook Furious George in the first half as he left Gomez on the turf with a slightly late challenge. Showed on this display that he can more than hold his own at the highest level, which bodes well for next season Photo: Nick Potts