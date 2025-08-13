Sheffield United player ratings from Birmingham City League Cup clash

Gustavo Hamer’s halfway line stunner was not enough to keep Sheffield United in the League Cup as they tumbled out at the first-round stage against Birmingham City this evening. Hamer beat former Wednesday man James Beadle from a couple of yards into the City half with what was United’s first shot on target.

But they couldn’t take the game to extra time as Jay Stansfield also netted after coming off the bench, to send the Blues into round two after Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring.

Hamer’s stunner gave United hope of a first win under Ruben Selles but that in truth would have been harsh on Birmingham given their complete dominance in this game, with more question marks expected over the manager from the fanbase after a second defeat in two games since taking over from Chris Wilder earlier this summer.

Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on an evening to forget apart from Hamer’s worldie...

Adam Davies 5

Boss Selles inisisted on the eve of this game that No.1 Michael Cooper is not carrying an injury but he was only on the bench here, with Welsh international Davies enjoying a rare run out. But he was beaten early on when left completely exposed by two poor passes in front of him which presented Kyogo with the easiest of chances to tap home.

Made a smart save later in the half, seconds after being left exposed again by Sasnauskas, and coped well enough when City went a bit more direct and from set-pieces but could do nothing about their winner, which took two deflections after leaving Stansfield’s boot before landing in the back of the United net.

Sam Curtis 5

Another in from the cold at right-back for his first senior start for the Blades since arriving from Ireland more than 18 months ago. Good defending twice in the first half saw Davies protected from danger, the latter as Gray looked to sneak in at the back post and Curtis had to stay switched on.

Got forward when he could but to little effect as the Blades struggled to string two passes together for the most part. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the young Irishman from here, especially if United get in the defensive reinforcements they so badly need

Dovydas Sasnauskas 3

The youngster will have dreamed of making an impact on this game when his head hit the pillow last night but not in the way he eventually did, with his poor backpass selling Davies short and allowing the Blues to take an early gift of a lead.

He was lucky that it wasn’t two goals from two mistakes in the first half alone as he was disposessed on the halfway line and Kyogo raced clear, but messed up his attempted dink finish and was wiped out by Davies in the process - leaving Sasnauskas breathing a sigh of relief

Jack Robinson 5

The skipper returned to the side after starting the season on the bench, and amid speculation over his United future with Wrexham eyeing a deal for the experienced centre-half, and was left walking a tightrope from early on after some ridiculous play-acting from Kyogo conned ref Ward into booking the United skipper.

Absolutely nailed Kyogo - and almost his own teammate Soumare too - in a typically commanding Robinson challenge early in the piece and then showed he has nothing but total commitment to the United cause by putting his head on the line and taking a whack from Willumsson in the process from a raking Doyle cross-field pass.

Sam McCallum 4

Had a real tough time of it out on the left, with Laird getting forward at will and often getting the better of the United left-back who was also sloppy on the ball for the most part. Not an evening he will remember with much fondness

Callum O’Hare 4

The only player to keep his place from Saturday’s heavy defeat at home to Bristol City but while he impressed in that one, setting up United’s only goal, he couldn’t exert anywhere near the same level of influence here and made way at the break with just 29 touches of the ball and no key passes

Djibril Soumare 7

Some much-needed minutes for the Senegalese midfielder as he made his debut for the Blades, having had little by way of a pre-season campaign and looking to adjust quickly to the pace and physicality of English football.

And the United faithful behind the goal will have liked what they saw from the new boy from his early involvement, using every inch of his 6ft 2in frame to repel attacks in the air and then spreading the ball nicely to Ukaki out on the right.

But his real specialism seems to be defensively and he did superbly to dispossess Willumsson as he bore down on the United box before he inevitably ran out of gas and was replaced as part of a second-half triple change - as without doubt the bright spark of a miserable afternoon for the Blades

Louie Marsh 5

Looked bright early in the game as he linked up well with Soumare and O’Hare before being absolutely wiped out but was then more than a touch fortunate near half-time when he was robbed of possession in a dangerous area and Kyogo hit the resulting effort wide, with Marsh claiming he was fouled.

Ehije Ukaki 4

Another debutant following his summer arrival and a decent pre-season campaign in front of goal and although Sasnauskas will get the blame for the poor backpass that led to the Blues’ opener, the youngster was only sent back towards his own goal by a mishit ball back to him from the Nigerian out on the right.

Ukaki wasn’t a million miles away from making amends soon after when he let fly with a well-struck effort that flew wide of the City goal, but he was perhaps a bit fortunate to avoid further sanction when he scythed down the advancing Demarai Gray after being brushed off the ball too easily.

Tom Cannon 5

Came close to what would have been a completely unjust equaliser on the stroke of half-time as his deflected shot hit the outside of Beadle’s left-hand post and bounced to safety. Until that point he had been a virtual spectator in the game as United struggled to get their front players in the game at all, with most of the play going the other way.

He shifted out wide in the second half as Campbell was introduced but couldn’t have much more of an impact in the game from out there either

Ryan One 4

Summed up his, and United’s, first half when Curtis found him with a lovely switch of play in acres of space and under no pressure whatsoever but instead of controlling the ball, it slipped straight under his foot and out for a throw-in. His cross-shot almost led to an own goal when Klarer headed over his own bar, but that was as good as it got for the youngster before he was replaced

Notable subs: Sydie Peck

Came on for O’Hare at the break in a more box-to-box role with Soumare sitting but was outdone by a beautiful touch and turn from Stansfield in the lead-up to his winning goal

Tyler Bindon

Fortunate that an ultimely slip near his own byline didn’t cost United dear as Doyle mishit his shot when United looked in real trouble. Looked like one of the touches for Stansfield’s winner came off him as he tried to close the shot down

Tyrese Campbell

Came on for One and had decent shouts for a penalty waved away when he tangled with Anderson as he lunged for the ball, with ref Ward perhaps taking the easy route and giving Birmingham a free-kick instead

Gustavo Hamer

Wow. That is all.