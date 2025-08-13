Ruben Selles makes Sheffield United "process" point as below-par Blades' woes continue v Birmingham City

He insists it is all part of the “process” but the headaches are piling up for Ruben Selles at Sheffield United after his second defeat in as many games at Birmingham City this evening. The Blades tumbled out of the League Cup after a 2-1 defeat, following Jay Stansfield’s late winner.

Earlier Selles had made 10 changes in a bid to shield some key players in his threadbare squad as he waits eagerly for reinforcements via the transfer window. In the meantime he has to find a way to get a tune out of a squad that so far has failed to convince that they can play the system, and the football, the Spaniard demands.

The fact that Gustavo Hamer’s stunning equaliser, firing home from nearly the halfway line in the 72nd minute, was United’s first shot on target in the entire game spoke volumes about their performance levels at St. Andrew’s, against a home side and crowd who were up for the fight and could have been out of sight at half-time but for some wasteful finishing.

United shot themselves in the foot with two bad passes from debutants Ehije Ukaki and Dovy Sasnauskas which presented a golden chance that even Kyogo Furuhashi couldn’t pass up, the striker passing up several other opportunities to potentially walk off the field with the matchball.

Hamer’s stunner gave them hope of at least taking the tie to penalties before sub Stansfield turned on a sixpence in the United box before his shot took two deflections and found a way past Adam Davies to set the Blues up a second-round home tie against Port Vale.

“First of all it’s a cup game,” Selles said afterwards, “and we made some basic errors in the very beginning of the game. After that they made the game really difficult for us, but after half time we managed to come again and be more competitive.

“And then with one moment from Gustavo , we equalise and we should make it calm. But when the games are difficult we need to be sure that we keep that at 1-1 at least. Because it was potentially our best moment of the game.

“For some of the boys it was their first experience of stadiums like this and competitions like this. We made some mistakes, it’s part of the journey and in the situation we are in now, we need to get those players to get those minutes and make those mistakes and then carry it into the next level.

“That’s the process, that’s how we work. That’s why today it’s important we take the information on board, especially the young players.”