Rival boss says Sheffield United star can "make the difference" in promotion race after dominating Leeds loanee

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has highlighted the Sheffield United player he feels can "make the difference" in the promotion race this season.

By Danny Hall
6 minutes ago

The Blades booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Lions at The Den, with Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle on target in the first half.

Iliman Ndiaye was instrumental in Bogle's strike, turning Leeds loanee Charlie Cresswell inside and out before laying off to the right-back to beat Bartosz Białkowski in the home goal with a deflected shot.

Rowett highlighted Ndiaye as a "top, top player" in his post-match press conference after admitting his side didn't do enough, against a side of United's quality, to go through.

And the Millwall boss, asked if Ndiaye is the best player in the Championship, replied: "I'm not sure about the best but he has certainly improved a hell of a lot over last two or three seasons, to the point where he's certainly a main player for Sheffield United.

"And certainly a player who can make the difference in this division. You see it, he has the ability to drop, link, turn and run forward. We had a lot of opportunities to play forward and we went backwards.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye sits down Leeds loanee Charlie Cresswell in another moment of magic: Warren Little/Getty

"Sometimes it's about that creativity to be able to turn out of tight situations and open the game up and open spaces up. He's certainly got the ability to do that. I would say he is up there with the best attacking players in this division."

