Ruben Selles makes Sheffield United transfer demand as key departures leave Blades threadbare

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles has admitted he would be “very disappointed” if Sheffield United sell another player without having a ready-made replacement in the building, admitting that the Blades “cannot allow” that situation to repeat itself. The Blades were left short on the eve of the new season when Anel Ahmedhodzic and Kieffer Moore were sold.

Ahmedhodzic’s departure to Feyenoord was particularly untimely given United’s lack of depth at centre-half, but the Dutch giants were desperate to sign a new defender and quickly agreed to meet United’s asking price after seeing an initial offer turned down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A centre-half partnership of Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler Bindon, playing his first game at Championship level, and left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies endured an afternoon to forget on Saturday as the Blades were beaten 4-1 at home to Bristol City.

Norrington-Davies, as we revealed earlier this week, is a player of interest to United’s Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers, while Wrexham are also pushing to sign captain Jack Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The departure of either would leave United in a desperate situation in terms of numbers, amid their push to sign Ben Godfrey of Atalanta and Malmo centre-half Nils Zatterstrom. As we exclusively revealed this morning, United are looking to move on Jefferson Caceres to free up a space on their ESC roster to sign Swedish international Zatterstrom.

Asked about the possibility of further departures, Selles - speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Birmingham City in the League Cup - admitted: "I would be very disappointed if someone goes out before someone comes in," said manager Ruben Selles ahead of Wednesday's League Cup tie at Birmingham City.

Ruben Selles makes Sheffield United transfer demand as key departures leave Blades threadbare

"We cannot allow that to happen. No one should go before we get anybody and Jack will have teams who want him. I don't pay much attention to those things."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip to Championship rivals Birmingham will give Selles the chance to give minutes to some players who missed Saturday’s defeat to the Robins, and also give some the opportunity to go again and look to right some of the wrongs for the weekend.

The deadline has already passed for new signings in time for the trip to the Midlands, with further additions thought to be unlikely - as things stand - before this weekend’s trip to Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be different if we played today (Tuesday)," he said. "The fact we play Wednesday night and only have two days to recover before we play next [against Swansea on Saturday] just makes things a little more difficult.

“So I will make some changes. I will keep some players in the line-up and there are some other players who have been working hard and they deserve their opportunity."