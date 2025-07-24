Red-hot Sheffield United man handed future challenge as timely run of form gives Ruben Selles decision to make

At the start of pre-season, Ruben Selles and his coaching staff set Sheffield United’s players the challenge to force their way into the plans for the new Championship season. Few, in the three friendlies of the summer, have done so as emphatically as Ryan One.

The Scottish youth international goes into Saturday’s game against Chesterfield with four goals to his name, netting against York City, Rotherham United and Burton Albion so far after being given a chance to shine on the left of Selles’ three-man attack.

With Rhian Brewster having departed after the expiry of his contract, and United’s Championship rivals Wrexham sniffing around Kieffer Moore, there could be a real opportunity for a young forward to establish themselves in Selles’ plans when the new season begins.

One now has real competition for the winger role, after Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry was added to Selles’ attacking arsenal earlier this week, but will remain in the conversation if he can continue his record red-hot form ahead of August 9’s Championship opener at home to Bristol City.

Asked if One was part of his plans or may benefit from a loan spell away from Bramall Lane this season, Selles admitted: “Right now I count with Ryan. It's not only about his goal contribution, I think it's very clear he has tactical contributions as well.

“I think he's a player who has been applying himself very well, right from the very, very first day. Any of the three forward positions suit him, in the way he plays the game, and for the moment I count with him. And I count that he continues working as he has been working.”

One’s goal at Burton, a sublime finish with the outside of his foot into the top corner of former Blade Jordan Amissah’s goal, highlighted both his quality and his growing confidence, but there is also still a touch of rawness about a 19-year-old who signed a long-term deal recently to commit his future to Bramall Lane.