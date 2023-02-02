Two teams at either end of the second-tier table do battle early on Saturday afternoon, with the Millers buoyed by January transfer window reinforcements and the memory of being the last team to inflict defeat on the Blades, at Bramall Lane back in November.
But Taylor has suffered a huge blow on the eve of the game, with confirmation that defender Sean Morrison will miss the rest of the season after picking up a severe quad injury.
"It’s a very exciting game to be a part of," Taylor said. "Since we had that fantastic result at Bramall Lane, I think they’ve drawn one and won every other game, hence their position in the league table.
"So full credit to them. They are well drilled and well coached and that explains their position in the table, so credit to everyone there. We’re up against it this weekend, but we’re hoping we can continue riding the wave we’re on and go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league.”
Taylor, however, is not expecting the return result at Bramall Lane to have much of an effect on this weekend's clash.
"It was a long time ago," the Millers chief added. "We know it is in us, because it happened, but I don’t think it will have an impact on the weekend and I don’t think Sheffield United will think that way, either.
“This is a new challenge and a fresh opportunity to put in a performance. We’re at home and when we’re at home, we want to play well for our supporters. We’re expecting everything you usually get from a derby game and form will probably go to one side. This feels like a one-off game.”
On Morrison, Taylor added: "Sean will undergo surgery on Saturday. He's got a severe tear of his quad - in fact he's got two tears in there. Unfortunately the outcome is that he'll be out for the rest of the season."