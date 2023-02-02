Matt Taylor is expecting his Rotherham United side to go "toe-to-toe" with Sheffield United at the New York Stadium this weekend, despite describing their promotion-chasing South Yorkshire rivals as one of the best teams in the Championship.

Two teams at either end of the second-tier table do battle early on Saturday afternoon, with the Millers buoyed by January transfer window reinforcements and the memory of being the last team to inflict defeat on the Blades, at Bramall Lane back in November.

But Taylor has suffered a huge blow on the eve of the game, with confirmation that defender Sean Morrison will miss the rest of the season after picking up a severe quad injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a very exciting game to be a part of," Taylor said. "Since we had that fantastic result at Bramall Lane, I think they’ve drawn one and won every other game, hence their position in the league table.

"So full credit to them. They are well drilled and well coached and that explains their position in the table, so credit to everyone there. We’re up against it this weekend, but we’re hoping we can continue riding the wave we’re on and go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor, however, is not expecting the return result at Bramall Lane to have much of an effect on this weekend's clash.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

"It was a long time ago," the Millers chief added. "We know it is in us, because it happened, but I don’t think it will have an impact on the weekend and I don’t think Sheffield United will think that way, either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a new challenge and a fresh opportunity to put in a performance. We’re at home and when we’re at home, we want to play well for our supporters. We’re expecting everything you usually get from a derby game and form will probably go to one side. This feels like a one-off game.”