Rotherham United boss gives his verdict on "joke" Sheffield United after "best in league" claim
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne admits facing Sheffield United this weekend will be his side’s toughest test of the season, describing the blades as the best all-round team in the Championship.
The Millers travel to Bramall Lane buoyed by a good start to life back in the second tier after promotion, but face a Blades side top of the table and looking to make up for the disappointment of last season’s play-off semi-final defeat.
Warne watched United in action against Sunderland and Reading recently, with the Blades winning 2-1 and 4-0 respectively – and the Millers chief insisting both could have been “cricket scores” in United’s favour.
“This is the biggest test, I think,” Warne said.
“They are phenomenal at home and they start both halves with such intensity and if you don’t match that you’re out of the game.
“The feel-good factor is back at their club, it feels like they’re the team that got promoted to the Premier League.
“They have injuries, I know, but I don’t feel that sorry for them because their starting XI is a joke and they can cause you problems throughout.
“This will be the biggest test of our season bar none. Their home form is amazing, they’ve conceded only one at home this year and it’s difficult to score against them and difficult to stop them. As a team they’re probably the best all-round package really in this league, from what I’ve seen of the games.”
There is a great deal of mutual respect between both clubs and also both sets of coaching staff, with boss Paul Heckingbottom speaking with Warne over the summer and expecting a difficult test against their South Yorkshire neighbours in front of a big crowd at Bramall Lane.
“I know the staff really well there and they’ve done a really good job of turning it around,” Warne added.
“They have a real belief and drive and we’re going to have to be at our very best to come away from something. But that’s our intention.
“We’ve got to make it difficult, we’ve got some weapons of our own. But anything but our best just won’t be enough.”