O’Connell hasn’t played for almost two years, with two operations on his injured knee leaving him fighting for fitness.

Now 28, O’Connell was one of United’s most influential players and was surely on the cusp of a call-up to the England squad before first being ruled out with the knee issue.

He is continuing to rehabilitate in the gym at United’s Shirecliffe training ground, with Heckingbottom insisting: “We tried to take all the frustration out of it for Jack. There's no pressure from us.

“We can't change what's going off in his knee. What we can do is take the pressure away, give him a good environment to work in and try and make it as enjoyable as it can be.

“Because it's such a long slog, he's gone through ups and downs and operations. So it's about taking the pressure away from him.”

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell in the gym as he continues his bid for fitness (Sheffield United)

O’Connell has previously completed a degree in sports science and began a master’s degree, before putting it on hold to concentrate on his rehabilitation.

The defender has been used by United’s strength and conditioning coach Nathan Winder in the Shirecliffe gym, with Heckingbottom giving one of O’Connell’s circuits a go last week.

“That’s why my back’s sore today,” the Blades boss winced. “Jack’s a monster in the gym.

“I think the lads try and avoid him. He walks in and they walk out! It's good to have him about, it's another dynamic.

"Nath uses him well in the gym and it's good. When I saw his little circuit with a time he'd done it, it dangled a carrot in front of me and I had to have a go at it.”

Asked if sports science may be an avenue O’Connell explores in the future, Heckingbottom added: “I've been chatting with him about stuff like that. He's done a degree and but his master’s took a back seat when he was in hospital.