Sheffield United chief in line for prestigious recognition - but table-topping Blades players are snubbed

Heckingbottom has led his side to the top of the Championship table, despite a remarkable injury list that recently led him to insist that he could pick a top second-tier side from the players currently in the treatment room.

“What began in late winter has continued into summer with Heckingbottom leading the Blades to the head of the Championship,” Heckingbottom’s award citation read.

“Their opening seven games brought 14 points and an equally impressive 14 goals to a resurgent Bramall Lane.”

The former Leeds and Barnsley chief is up against Rob Edwards of Watford, Reading chief Paul Ince and Dean Smith of Norwich City for the award, with the winner confirmed on Friday morning ahead of United’s derby clash with Rotherham United a day later.

Danny Wilson, one of Heckingbottom’s predecessors in the Bramall Lane hotseat, is on the judging panel, as is former player Don Goodman and Sky Bet trader Ivor Davies.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has been nominated for the Championship manager of the month award: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

But none of Heckingbottom’s players have been nominated for the player of the month award.

Oscar Estupinan is shortlisted after seven goals in six games throughout August – although he couldn’t find a way past Wes Foderingham on Sunday – as is Preston’s Liam Lindsay, having helped his side keep six clean sheets in seven games.

Sunderland’s Ross Stewart and Rotherham United veteran Richard Wood, who scored three goals and kept three clean sheets in three starts, make up the player shortlist.