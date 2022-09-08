'Not good' - Sheffield United boss's prognosis over Max Lowe injury after ex-Nottingham Forest man suffers blow
Sheffield United are bracing themselves for a lengthy period without defender Max Lowe, after boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted his hamstring injury is "not a good one".
Lowe limped off during United's win at Hull City on Sunday, after sprinting back half the length of the field in a bid to snuff out a City counter-attack.
The former Derby defender had just established himself as one of United's key players after returning from Nottingham Forest in the summer, and joins almost the entirety of the left hand side of Heckingbottom's defence in the treatment room.
Most Popular
-
1
Will Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fixtures be cancelled if the Queen dies? Effect on fixtures amid health concerns
-
2
Discussions ongoing over Sheffield United's clash with Rotherham United after Queen's death at 96
-
3
Sheffield United boss discusses Jack O'Connell's new role and future plans for defender
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday’s Plymouth Argyle game being ‘discussed’ following The Queen’s passing
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday new boy shrugs off Hillsborough boos – describes how they’ll bounce back at Plymouth Argyle
As The Star reported earlier this week, United will now consider a change of shape with Rhys Norrington-Davies the only senior and fit left-sided defender at Heckingbottom's disposal.
On Lowe, Heckingbottom said: "It’s not a good one, he's got to see a consultant.
"It’s a bad hamstring, one he injured as a youngster and had surgery on. So it’s not a good one. There's no timescale yet."
There was better news on the injury front for Heckingbottom when skipper Billy Sharp returned to training ahead of this weekend's South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United at Bramall Lane.
Sharp has been missing since being withdrawn at half-time of United's draw away at Middlesbrough last season, joining the likes of Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Ciaran Clark, John Fleck and Ben Osborn in the Bramall Lane treatment room.
"Bill’s trained with us today, we’re integrating him from today," said Heckingbottom, who has led his side to the top of the Championship table ahead of the meeting with Paul Warne's men.