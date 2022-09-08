Lowe limped off during United's win at Hull City on Sunday, after sprinting back half the length of the field in a bid to snuff out a City counter-attack.

The former Derby defender had just established himself as one of United's key players after returning from Nottingham Forest in the summer, and joins almost the entirety of the left hand side of Heckingbottom's defence in the treatment room.

As The Star reported earlier this week, United will now consider a change of shape with Rhys Norrington-Davies the only senior and fit left-sided defender at Heckingbottom's disposal.

On Lowe, Heckingbottom said: "It’s not a good one, he's got to see a consultant.

"It’s a bad hamstring, one he injured as a youngster and had surgery on. So it’s not a good one. There's no timescale yet."

Max Lowe of Sheffield United takes a shot: David Klein / Sportimage

There was better news on the injury front for Heckingbottom when skipper Billy Sharp returned to training ahead of this weekend's South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United at Bramall Lane.

Sharp has been missing since being withdrawn at half-time of United's draw away at Middlesbrough last season, joining the likes of Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Ciaran Clark, John Fleck and Ben Osborn in the Bramall Lane treatment room.