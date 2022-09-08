News you can trust since 1887
'Not good' - Sheffield United boss's prognosis over Max Lowe injury after ex-Nottingham Forest man suffers blow

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for a lengthy period without defender Max Lowe, after boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted his hamstring injury is "not a good one".

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:21 pm

Lowe limped off during United's win at Hull City on Sunday, after sprinting back half the length of the field in a bid to snuff out a City counter-attack.

The former Derby defender had just established himself as one of United's key players after returning from Nottingham Forest in the summer, and joins almost the entirety of the left hand side of Heckingbottom's defence in the treatment room.

Boss in line for top award - but table-topping Blades players are snubbed

As The Star reported earlier this week, United will now consider a change of shape with Rhys Norrington-Davies the only senior and fit left-sided defender at Heckingbottom's disposal.

On Lowe, Heckingbottom said: "It’s not a good one, he's got to see a consultant.

"It’s a bad hamstring, one he injured as a youngster and had surgery on. So it’s not a good one. There's no timescale yet."

Boss discusses O'Connell's new role and future plans for injured defender

Max Lowe of Sheffield United takes a shot: David Klein / Sportimage

There was better news on the injury front for Heckingbottom when skipper Billy Sharp returned to training ahead of this weekend's South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United at Bramall Lane.

Sharp has been missing since being withdrawn at half-time of United's draw away at Middlesbrough last season, joining the likes of Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Ciaran Clark, John Fleck and Ben Osborn in the Bramall Lane treatment room.

Blades handed Ndiaye transfer warning as boss hopes for contract progress

"Bill’s trained with us today, we’re integrating him from today," said Heckingbottom, who has led his side to the top of the Championship table ahead of the meeting with Paul Warne's men.

