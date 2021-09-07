Robin Olsen buzzing over his move to Sheffield United after Blades beat off fierce competition

A few days after the deal to head to Sheffield United was concluded, Olsen was helping Sweden inflict upon Spain their first World Cup qualifying defeat since 1993 and it left many wondering why a player of his ability was stepping into the second tier of English football.

However, the man himself is delighted to be heading back to these shores after a spell at Everton last season and he has no problems with the prospect of digging in, in the Championship.

Olsen, still on international duty with Sweden taking on Greece in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, told Fotbollskanalen in his native country: “I am very happy that it was resolved in the end.

Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen joined Sheffield United on deadline day (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The talks had started during the European Championship and there were rumours about clubs, but for me, the focus was to perform during the European Championship and to follow suit.

“I have two years left with Roma, it was probably their chance now to sell me and make good money.

“I do not want to go into which clubs negotiated with Roma. I’m just happy and relieved that it worked out.

“Sheffield were a nice club when they were in the Premier League and have the ambition to go up again. I want to be part of that journey.

“Then it’s the case that I need playing time. And I enjoyed myself in England last year and felt that I wanted to stay in England.

“I hope that the journey there can end very well.”

And the attitude of Sweden’s manager Janne Andersson may have helped Olsen as he insisted the new Blades stopper will maintain his number one status regardless of where he is playing.

Andersson said: “I thought he was excellent against Spain but thathas been the case since I came into the job of national coach fve years ago. He has been No. 1 for Sweden all the way.

"He is now playing for Sheffield United but I have no concerns about him playing in the Championship this season.