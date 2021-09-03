'Got our defence right' - Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen helps Sweden to historic victory over Spain

Olsen, who joined the Blades in a deadline-day loan move from AS Roma, was forced into saves from Ferran Torres and Adama Traore as his side came from behind to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Viktor Claesson.

Sweden now top their World Cup qualifying group with three wins from their three games so far, while Euro 2020 semi-finalists Spain drop to second.

“We know that Spain are favourites for the group, but we are also a good team,” Isak said afterwards.

“We said before the game we're playing at home and we had to go for the three points.

“I think we got our defence right, as usual, and this time we were much better offensively.”

Debutant Carlos Soler put Spain ahead in the first minute before Isak’s equaliser a minute later.

Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen (R) and defender Victor Lindelof (L)react after their 2-1 win over Spain at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden (JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have lost too many duels and they have generated more transitions”, Spain boss Luis Enqirue admitted after the game.

“We tried to change players and generate more danger.

“It was not a bad game, we had ambition and created many chances but we have lost many duels in midfield. And with the transitions they have done us a lot of damage.

“Right now the one in first place is Sweden and we must react.”