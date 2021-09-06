The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who was born in France and moved to England aged 14, has extended his stay in South Yorkshire until 2024, having arrived from National League side Boreham Wood in 2019.

A former Southampton trialist, Ndiaye made his senior debut for Sheffield United last season after appearing as a substitute in the Premier League defeat at Leicester City.

He also came off the bench in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win against Derby County last month.

Illiman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd.

On his senior bow, he said: “[It was my] first time playing in front of the fans and the reception I received was brilliant.

“It was one of my biggest achievements. I've been working hard to get to this point.

"Paul was the manager at that point, because I'd been with him in the under 23s I was really happy, especially with him giving me my debut.”

Ndiaye was last season's top scorer for United's U23s and netted twice in a 3-0 win Charlton Athletic.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic recently said of him: "I believe he can be a good player for us in the future."

The youngster added: “I want to say thanks to all the staff [...] especially Paul Hecky [Heckingbottom] and Jack Lester.

"Since coming in they have really pushed me and helped me get into the first team.