Popular former Sheffield United star making up for lost time at new club

Moore’s new club, Coventry City, have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign so far, with three wins and two defeats taking the Sky Blues into seventh place in the early standings.

And the 31-year-old has more than played his part, with Coventry conceding just five goals and Moore being credited with strengthening a backline that is proving to be difficult to penetrate, not least considering their flirting with relegation last season.

For Moore, though, it’s been a case of just being glad to be back between the sticks on a regular basis again, having struggled to find a way past two of England’s top young goalkeepers in his last few years at Sheffield United.

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore has impressed already in his short time at Coventry City (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

A mainstay in the League One promotion season and then in the first season in the Championship, Moore then had to play second fiddle to an emerging Dean Henderson for a couple of years before another would-be member of Gareth Southgate’s squad, Aaron Ramsdale returned to jump up the pecking order.

A few cup games and the odd top flight encounter were all Moore had in terms of action in the past few seasons but he was never one to cause a fuss in that respect and now the former Cardiff City and Millwall man is relishing a return to regular action.

“I know from past experience that if I get a regular run of games I have always been successful,” he said.

Simon Moore and Aaron Ramsdale, pictured in 2017 during Ramsdale's first spell at United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I’d play in the cup games in the last couple of seasons at Sheffield United and then wouldn’t play for another couple of months, and it’s really difficult to get that rhythm.

“First and foremost I want to give 100 per cent, play week in and week out and contribute to the team. We want to finish as high as we can this season and really establish ourselves as a Championship club.

“I don’t think anything is impossible and you have to aim high. I want to take the club as high as possible.”

Moore was a big fan of, and support to, Dean Henderson during his time at United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Moore told Coventry Live on his final few seasons at Bramall Lane: “I have always kept myself fit and trained hard, and while I have missed out on those games over the last couple of years, the goalkeepers that have been ahead of me – Dean Henderson who is at Man Utd and plays for England, and Aaron Ramsdale has been in the England set-up as well, so it hasn’t been the easiest for me because I haven’t really had a look in.

“Hendo got Championship goalkeeper of the year in that first season and was almost in the team of the season for the Premier League so I was hardly going to go and knock on Chris Wilder’s door and ask him why I wasn’t playing.”