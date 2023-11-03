Sheffield United’s early season unwanted record is well-documented and Wolves provide their next challenge at Bramall Lane on Saturday

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom sends his side out to face Wolves on Saturday. Getty Images/James Gill

Such has been Sheffield United’s start to the campaign, people are beginning to look at the possibility of the Blades breaking a record. They’re already level - with themselves - for having the worst start to a Premier League season but pessimists are looking further than that.

With just one point from their first 10 games, the record lowest points total, held by Derby County’s 2007-08 outfit is sadly looking like it could be broken at this stage but even with a horrible list of injuries, there is the possibility of the Blades picking up some points in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolves are next up at Bramall Lane on Saturday, with fellow strugglers Bournemouth and Burnley also on the horizon and United simply have to start putting points on the board.

It’s that Derby County record that has one pundit hoping United can have a lift, if only for reasons of friendly personal rivalry. Chris Sutton has his fingers crossed that the Rams will continue to be held up as the worst of the lot, because that side contained his fellow BBC pundit Robbie Savage.

However, Sutton isn’t expecting United fans to be finally celebrating a victory at Bramall Lane this weekend, as he stated in his Premier League predictions column on BBC Sport online.

“One point from their first 10 games means Sheffield United are on course to be the worst ever Premier League team,” said Sutton. “I just hope they make it to 12 points so they don’t take that mantle off Robbie Savage’s Derby County team, who managed 11 points in 2007-08.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said last week that he was looking forward to the challenge of playing Arsenal, but I didn’t believe a word of it and I am not sure he did either.

“They are absolutely desperate for their first win of the season but they are up against a Wolves side who have found a bit of form. I’m really enjoying the way Gary O’Neil side is playing and they are a team on the up.

“Wolves’ only issue is that they are without Pedro Neto, who is out with a hamstring injury. He has been their main attacking threat, but I still think they will find a way to win at Bramall Lane without him.”