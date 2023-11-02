Media reports suggested Blades boss would be sacked if he didn’t get a result at Arsenal but has survived the 5-0 defeat

Paul Heckingbottom accepts speculation about his future at Sheffield United despite conceding for the first time that some media reports about him being sacked have been ‘annoying’. A number of outlets last week claimed that Heckingbottom would be fired if his side didn’t get a result at Arsenal last weekend.

The Blades were hammered 5-0 at the Emirates but Heckingbottom survived, facing the media this afternoon at United’s Shirecliffe training complex to preview this weekend’s crunch clash at home to Wolves. The Blades are facing an uphill battle in their bid for survival, having picked up one point from their opening 10 games, but are still only five adrift of fourth-bottom Bournemouth ahead of a period that could define their season - and Heckingbottom’s tenure.

Asked if he was “annoyed” or “frustrated” at the inaccurate reports about his position, Heckingbottom admitted: “Yeah... that’s it. Yeah.” But pressed as to whether he felt they were unfair, the Blades chief added: “No, because we are not winning. We’re not winning, so it comes with the territory. We will continue to work. If you watch us or the players, we will continue to do the job the best we can and will continue to push and push as best we can with the resources we have got. And that won’t change.”

Heckingbottom was also asked whether he would welcome a public statement of support from United’s owners, similar to the one issued by Nottingham Forest last season backing Steve Cooper despite his side being in relegation trouble. The suggestion was played down - “No, I don’t need that,” Heckingbottom replied - but he revealed he is in regular contact with owner Prince Abdullah and chief executive Stephen Bettis.

“We speak all the time, about lots of issues,” Heckingbottom said. “The club going forward, where we need to improve, where we need investment. The longer-term plan for the club regarding new training facilities, becoming a category one academy, which are priorities. We speak all the time.

“It has to be [business as usual]. I have sat here lots of times and tried not to shirk any questions, whether about selling the club or a transfer embargo or selling players, and I’m trying not to shirk this, but I am the last person to be speaking to you about it. What I can say is what I am saying now.