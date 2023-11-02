Sheffield United v Wolves injury news as 11 out and 1 doubt

Sheffield United are preparing to get back into action this weekend when they take on a tricky Wolves side. The Blades are still searching for their first win of the season, five points from safety, and Paul Heckingbottom needs the win more than anyone else, with pressure building.

Wolves have proven themselves tricky customers this season, though, with Gary O'Neill guiding them to 12th place so far this term, picking up points from some of the big boys along the way. As both sides prepare to face off at Bramall Lane on Saturday, we have rounded up all the latest injury news across both sides.