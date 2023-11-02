News you can trust since 1887
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages

Sheffield United v Wolves injury news as 11 out and 1 doubt

All the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield United and Wolves ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Bramall Lane.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:51 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 18:04 GMT

Sheffield United are preparing to get back into action this weekend when they take on a tricky Wolves side. The Blades are still searching for their first win of the season, five points from safety, and Paul Heckingbottom needs the win more than anyone else, with pressure building.

Wolves have proven themselves tricky customers this season, though, with Gary O'Neill guiding them to 12th place so far this term, picking up points from some of the big boys along the way. As both sides prepare to face off at Bramall Lane on Saturday, we have rounded up all the latest injury news across both sides.

Neto recently confirmed: "I am here to say that I will be out for a couple of weeks, but very soon, I will be out there stronger than before. Already focused on my recovery."

1. Pedro Neto - Out

1. Pedro Neto - Out

Neto recently confirmed: "I am here to say that I will be out for a couple of weeks, but very soon, I will be out there stronger than before. Already focused on my recovery.”

Hugo Bueno is out until later this month with a hamstring issue.

2. Hugo Bueno - Out

2. Hugo Bueno - Out

Hugo Bueno is out until later this month with a hamstring issue.

Hodge is out until the new year with a shoulder injury.

3. Joe Hodge - Out

3. Joe Hodge - Out

Hodge is out until the new year with a shoulder injury.

Jebbinson is out with a health issue. He will be 'out for a bit', according to Heckingbottom.

4. Daniel Jebbison - Out

4. Daniel Jebbison - Out

Jebbinson is out with a health issue. He will be ‘out for a bit’, according to Heckingbottom.

