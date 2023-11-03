Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United were not in the financial situation to sign Tommy Doyle in the summer, manager Paul Heckingbottom has suggested, as the Blades prepare to face their former loan star for the first time since his spell at Bramall Lane came to an end. The England U21 international spent last season on loan at United and helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

Doyle spent the season in South Yorkshire alongside his Manchester City teammate James McAtee, with Premier League loans ruling out a repeat of the double loan deal this time around. McAtee eventually returned to Bramall Lane on deadline day in the summer but Doyle moved to Wolves, initially on loan with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bargain fee of just over £4m was agreed with Wolves, leading to many Blades fans wondering why they did not enter the race for Doyle’s services. As The Star reported over the summer, is understood that his wages at City would have made any permanent deal difficult to do, while City agreed a £53m deal to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes at a similar time.

Admitting United and Doyle had “a good time together last year,” Heckingbottom described Doyle as “a great kid. He had a couple of loans which were indifferent but someone I’d seen a lot of and knew a lot about. I knew his character and also his technical ability. I was pretty sure he was what we were looking for and what we were after. He did great. We were good for him and he was good for us. I have nothing but praise for him, he’s a good lad.”

Asked if United ever had a chance of signing him in the summer, the United chief admitted: “No. Listen, he wanted to and we’d have taken him, without a doubt. But City were keen to sell. Finances, that’s all it was.” United were working with a tight budget of around £20m for permanent signings in the summer, with McAtee a top target all summer in a bid to add more potency to United’s top-flight attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is an argument to be made that Doyle’s impact at Bramall Lane can go on, having set the benchmark for future loanees to reach. He fully bought into life in South Yorkshire during his time here, never once seeing himself as a City player out on loan and became fully invested into United life. His performances on the pitch, culminating in a late stunner against Blackburn Rovers that sent United to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, saw him become a firm favourite amongst the Blades fanbase.