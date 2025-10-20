Ruben Selles poised to bounce back from Sheffield United nightmare as negotiations “intensify” over dugout return

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles is closing in on a return to the dugout for the first time since being put out of his misery at Sheffield United just over a month ago. The Spaniard oversaw a nightmare tenure at Bramall Lane, losing all his competitive matches in charge.

He was sacked after just six games in charge, three months after succeeding the sacked Chris Wilder who subsequently replaced him in the Bramall Lane dugout. The scars of Selles’ time have run deep, with Wilder facing a bigger task than he perhaps anticipated in looking to turn the Blades around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruben Selles poised to bounce back from Sheffield United nightmare as negotiations “intensify” over dugout return

The signs are that that is now happening, following a first home win of the season on Saturday against Watford that saw the Blades climb off the bottom of the table, and Selles’ United spell has seemingly not put off other suitors from considering employing him.

Reports in Spain suggest that he is close to a return to his homeland with Spanish second division side Real Zaragoza, with El Periódico de Aragón suggesting that negotiations are intensifying over his appointment.

Zaragoza are enduring a similar start to the campaign to United’s, bottom of the table after one win in 10 games, and sacked their manager Gabi earlier this month in a bid to spark an upturn in form.

Emilio Larraz’s appointment did not have the required effect however and Zaragoza were battered 5-0 by CyD Leonesa at the weekend. That has prompted another managerial rethink, the report claims, amongst the club’s top brass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

El Periódico de Aragón have suggested that Zaragoza’s plan is to appoint Selles and demote Larraz to take charge of the reserve team, with respected Spanish outlet AS also suggesting that Selles is nearing a return to the dugout.