Brewster came on as a second-half substitute during United’s victory at West Bromwich Albion before limping off shortly after, after pulling up sharply and clutching the back of his leg.

There were reports that the former Liverpool man was close to tears as he made way for Billy Sharp, no doubt with the memories of his long injury absence last season – also with a hamstring issue – at the back of his mind. The two injuries are not thought to be related, being in different legs, but United are waiting to ascertain if the latest one is as serious as the first, which ended Brewster’s season back in January.

“We know it's a hamstring injury,” Heckingbottom confirmed before boarding the coach south for tomorrow evening’s trip to Bristol City. “But in terms of saying what type of injury and how long, we don't know.”

With only four games remaining until the mid-season break for this winter’s World Cup, it remains doubtful that Brewster will be seen before the Championship resumes in December unless the scans and assessments on his hamstring return a dramatically better prognosis than the initial fears. United also suffered a big injury blow earlier this month when Rhys Norrington-Davies damaged a hamstring away at Coventry City, effectively – although neither Heckingbottom nor Wales boss Rob Page have confirmed so – ending his hopes of appearing at the World Cup in Qatar.

“I dropped him a message,” said Chris Basham, a man who had his own spell on the sidelines through injury earlier this season, of teammate Brewster. “It's sad because he's so powerful and it's heartbreaking to see your mates going down. But if anyone can bounce back it's him. He's got a great smile and sure it'll be back on his face soon.”

lliman Ndiaye gives Sheffield United teammate Rhian Brewster a hug as he goes off injured at West Brom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage