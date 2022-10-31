Curle, who also played for Manchester City and Wolves during his playing career, spent time at Bramall Lane towards the end of his career before moving into management and is currently in charge at Hartlepool United.

And his hilarious post-match verdict after his side’s 2-1 victory over Grimsby Town at the weekend was widely shared, after the former England defender revealed his affection for City – and a message for his wife.

"I woke up this morning and I had three requirements: us to win, Man City to win and my missus to be in a sexy mood on a Saturday night," said Curle. "So I’ve got two out of three so far and now I’ve got a two-hour drive home. So it would be nice to get a hat-trick."

A clearly-stunned interviewer wasn’t quite sure where to go next after Curle’s revelation, with the two sharing a laugh in what was certainly a departure from the sometimes-banal post-match interviews after a game.

Curle was clearly in a jovial mood after his side’s first win of the season, which saw them move off the bottom of the League Two table. The interim boss added: “The supporters at this football club have got to buckle in because it’s going to be a rollercoaster. There’s going to be some bumpy times, there’ll be twists and turns."

