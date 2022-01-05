United are among a number of clubs monitoring the teenager’s situation at Highbury Stadium, where Stephen Crainey’s side face the unenviable prospect of either selling the centre-half now or lose him for nothing this summer.

With Liverpool, Chelsea, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur all checking on Hill’s progress in recent weeks and AFC Bournemouth openings talks, United recognise they are not the obvious frontrunners in the scramble for his services.

And that has led them to concoct a plan, designed to make them a more attractive proposition than might otherwise be the case, should the 19-year-old indicate he is interested in exploring the possibility of a move to Bramall Lane - where his father Matt made nearly 100 appearances during his own playing career.

As well as using that family connection to try and influence Hill’s thinking, United are understood to be considering the possibility of telling the youngster they are prepared to write a release clause into any prospective contract meaning he could move on for a predetermined sum.

Although that could potentially leave them in a difficult position should Hill join and then become an important member of their squad, the ploy is designed to try and nullify the financial handicap they face given the resources at the disposal of his other admirers.

James Hill (right) is a wanted man after impressing for Fleetwood Town: Tony Johnson

Jurgen Klopp’s employers insisted upon retaining the right to buy back Rhian Brewster before allowing him to become United’s record acquisition at the beginning of last season. Although the centre-forward is unlikely to return to Anfield, United’s decision to agree helped push through the deal.

Hill, who turns 20 next week, made his senior debut for Town four years ago and has since been capped three times by England at under-20 level. He has gone on to make another 52 outings, with 15 of those coming this term.

Fleetwood finished the latest round of League One fixtures ranked 20th in the table while United, whose schedule has been complicated by postponements, are 13th in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis/Sportimage