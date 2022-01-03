Hill, whose father Matt spent two years at Bramall Lane towards the end of his own playing career, is understood to feature on a list of potential targets drawn-up by United manager Paul Heckingbottom ahead of this month’s transfer window.

Capped three times by England’s under-20 team, Hill has also reportedly attracted admiring glances from a host of other teams - including Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton - after impressing for the League One club, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s employers expected to make the first move shortly.

But United, whose Championship rivals Stoke City and Birmingham City are also said to be monitoring Hill’s progress, could employ a variety of different weapons to help sway the teenager’s thinking if, as seems likely, he leaves Highbury Stadium at the end of the present campaign. They include his family’s links with South Yorkshire and also the prospect of regular first team football with Heckingbottom tasked with building a squad around home-grown and up-and-coming talent after replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has a reputation for working well with young players such as James Hill: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although United can not compete financially with most of Hill’s suitors, their hierarchy are confident Heckingbottom’s reputation for giving youth a chance will ensure they are viewed as a desirable destination for gifted young professionals as the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief looks to reprofile his options.

Mounting a push for promotion - despite seeing their festive fixture schedule obliterated by postponements, United are preparing for this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers on the back of four straight victories - will also strengthen their hand in this area of the market.

Hill, who turns 20 later this month, became Fleetwood’s youngest ever player when he made his senior debut in 2018 - only turning professional six months later. He has featured 52 times since then, being drafted into the Young Lions set-up ahead of September’s game against Romania.

Matt initially joined United on loan from Blackpool in 2012, before moving to South Yorkshire on a permanent basis and eventually going on the make nearly 100 outings.