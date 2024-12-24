Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How returning Sheffield United hero set transfer standard for future Blades as Chris Wilder anticipates "outstanding" Burnley welcome

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder believes that Sheffield United promotion hero John Egan will receive an “outstanding welcome” back to Bramall Lane on Boxing Day, in the colours of opponents Burnley. The Republic of Ireland international spent six years at United, twice helping the Blades into the Premier League and playing a big part in their ninth-place top-flight finish.

The 32-year-old was also a model professional behind the scenes as one of United’s leaders, handed the captain’s armband on a permanent basis after the departure of fellow legend Billy Sharp, and gave his all for the Blades amongst more than 200 appearances in his second spell as a player at Bramall Lane. In many ways players such as Egan have set the standard for those who follow - ones who fully buy into life at Bramall Lane and leave everything on the pitch when they cross the white line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the clash with Scott Parker’s side, who travel to Bramall Lane third in the table and a point behind second-placed Leeds, boss Wilder - who signed Egan from Brentford in 2018 - said: “We identified John from a long way back, his time as a young player and how he did when he went out on loan and how he recovered from his injury. I’ve got to say his contribution to that period was right up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a huge player for us, when we went up. The scenes at the end the player of the year do, he was at the front of that. Don’t get me started! And then the year in the Premier League, he was absolutely outstanding. He’s carved out an incredible career for himself, captaining his country, playing in the Premier League, tons of caps. Still lives just around the corner.

“His love of the football club is huge and I'm sure he’ll get an outstanding welcome. Because they recognise the people who really stick their lot in and John, on every front, off the pitch and most importantly on, it, gave everything for this football club. I will be grateful for his contribution he was a fabulous signing by us at the time and his performances, attitude and personality shone through, from the moment he stepped on the pitch and put a red and white shirt on.”