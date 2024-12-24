Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Egan opens up on “strange” Sheffield United return prospect as Burnley prepare for top-of-table clash

John Egan has admitted the feeling of walking back into Bramall Lane as an away player will be “strange” ahead of his Sheffield United reunion with Burnley on Boxing Day. The former Brentford man spent six years as a Blade before leaving in the summer when his contract expired, eventually joining their Championship rivals on a free transfer.

Egan was a popular figure in South Yorkshire, with Blades boss Chris Wilder hopeful that the Republic of Ireland international gets a welcome reception from the away fans before the two promotion-chasing sides get down to business in what promises to be a mouthwatering Boxing Day clash. Now 32, Egan made his fifth appearance for the Clarets as an 89th-minute sub in their victory over Watford last time out.

And he said of his Bramall Lane return: “Yeah, it’ll be strange. It was obviously my home for the last six years and I have some very good memories there. There are a lot of good people at that club. It’ll be weird going into the away dressing room but I’m looking forward to seeing a few faces.”

Scott Parker’s side travel to South Yorkshire on the evening of Christmas Day, after training in the morning, and will kick off at Bramall Lane a point and a place behind Leeds United in second. United are three points further ahead of Leeds at the top of the table and would be further ahead but for their two-point deduction in the summer.

“These are the games you want to play in,” Egan added. “Two teams, top of the division, wanting to get the win. They’ve done really well this season, we’ve done really well this season. These are the games you relish. You want to play in the big games. Everybody wants to get the result, and I think it makes for a really good game.”

Of the Blades trip, Parker added: “"It's a huge fixture for both teams really and we go there with a lot of confidence - we go there in a really good place and to go and try to get the three points. No doubt Chris and Sheffield are in a similar place and they're going to be seeing it likewise but this is the reason we're in and around it- these big games."