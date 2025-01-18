Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United "close" to trio of transfer deals as Chris Wilder makes Leeds United, Sunderland comparison

Sheffield United are “close” to making three signings as their January transfer market business begins to ramp up, after manager Chris Wilder highlighted their “relentless” work in bringing new players to Bramall Lane. The Blades boss is targeting five new players to bolster his side’s promotion push, which was boosted by victory over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon at Bramall Lane.

That win took the Blades back to the top of the Championship table but their stay there might not last for long, with title rivals Leeds United given the chance to recapture top spot if they beat United’s neighbours Wednesday at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. All of their fellow promotion chasers have more options at their disposal, with Sunderland also showing ambition after the eye-catching loan signing of Enzo Le Fee from Roma, while Leeds and Burnley have stronger squads.

But that may change between now and the end of the window. The Blades are closing in on the signings of Ben Brereton Diaz, the Southampton striker who was at Bramall Lane to watch the Norwich win from the directors’ box, and Leicester City forward Tom Cannon, who was the subject of a bid from United earlier this week which we understand has since been accepted.

Wilder will then turn his attentions to reinforcements in the centre of midfield and his defence, after the season-ending injury blows suffered by Harry Souttar and Oliver Arblaster. Speaking after a brace from Harrison Burrows secured all three points against the Canaries, Wilder said: “We’re close. We’re close on one that’s been floating about today [Brereton Diaz] and another couple.

“We’re after five new players and I expect to sign them all. We’re close on three, we’re talking to number-one targets, and from a financial and personality point of view, they all want to come and be part of a hopefully successful last 19 games of the season. But as we talked about on Friday, it’s not straightforward.

“I’m delighted by the support I’ve received from Stephen and the owners in supporting what we need to do. It’s needed. They’ve got injuries, we’ve got injuries, we’re stretched. We think Vini [Souza] and Jes [Rak-Sakyi] will be back for Tuesday but I won’t take a gamble on them.

“It’s going to be difficult; the registration deadline is 12pm on Monday for Tuesday [when the Blades travel to Swansea City] and 12pm on Thursday for Friday [at home to Hull City]. But we’ll jsut work relentlessly as we have done, myself and Stephen [Bettis, chief executive] and the recruitment team, to support the boys. That’s what I said to them before the game; no excuses.

“We lost a couple of players, Kieffer [Moore] and Brooksy [Andre Brooks] weren’t well enough to play but we’re bringing in players to support this group. Not to take anyone’s place, but to make us better. Because we need to be when we look at the likes of the teams in and around us, and what they’ve got in terms of depth and strength. We’re going to need that. The last 20 games are going to fly, we’re going to get tested physically and we need those options and solutions to little bits and pieces that are going against us.”